Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.05. Emerson Electric posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,953 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,388,000 after purchasing an additional 872,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,452,000 after purchasing an additional 742,721 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1,078.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 654,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 598,880 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $52.91. 4,729,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

