Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Eldorado Gold posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 209.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC cut Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.11.

Shares of EGO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 262,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

