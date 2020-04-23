Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report $30.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.55 million to $32.39 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $39.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $154.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.76 million to $160.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $142.35 million, with estimates ranging from $115.24 million to $158.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 103,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 32,686 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $101.27.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.