Zacks: Brokerages Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. EnerSys posted earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE ENS opened at $51.60 on Thursday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $78.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in EnerSys by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

