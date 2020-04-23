Zacks: Brokerages Expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). MRC Global reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.16 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

In other news, Director H B. Wehrle III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,857.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhys J. Best bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,568.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 126,050 shares of company stock worth $735,359. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MRC Global by 130.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its position in MRC Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 233,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MRC Global by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.88. 1,081,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,358. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $290.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.51.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

