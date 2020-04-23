Zacks: Brokerages Expect Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.40 Million

Analysts predict that Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) will announce sales of $19.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.50 million. Recro Pharma reported sales of $25.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full-year sales of $99.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $110.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Recro Pharma.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.91. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REPH. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Recro Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

In related news, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $657,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,014.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPH. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,676,000 after purchasing an additional 165,862 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REPH stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Recro Pharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $185.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

