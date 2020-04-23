Zacks: Brokerages Expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.51). Splunk posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2,900%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Splunk from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

SPLK traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Splunk has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $426,440.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,755,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $700,590.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,775,029.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,003 shares of company stock valued at $13,449,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 21.6% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

