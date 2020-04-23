Zacks: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $87.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Federal Agricultural Mortgage an industry rank of 23 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AGM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.72. 36,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $88.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $612.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 16.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 2,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $149,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 834,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,183,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce J. Sherrick bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,902 shares of company stock worth $668,596. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.