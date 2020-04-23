Zacks: PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Given $7.13 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.13 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PRGX Global an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRGX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PRGX Global by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in PRGX Global by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 187,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

PRGX stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 59,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,307. PRGX Global has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $71.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.43). PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRGX Global will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

