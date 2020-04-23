Zacks: Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.16) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seelos Therapeutics an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Seelos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.48. 293,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

In other news, major shareholder Raj Mehra acquired 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $123,999.69. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

