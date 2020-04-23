ZCore (ZCR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $288,635.22

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $20.33, $50.98 and $24.43. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $288,635.22 and $894.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 174.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,309,904 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

