Zealium (NZL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17,614.50

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zealium has a market cap of $17,614.50 and approximately $47.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004509 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,997,366 coins and its circulating supply is 12,997,366 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

