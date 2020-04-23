Zebi (ZCO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $173,604.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the dollar. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, OKEx, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.08 or 0.02612981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00214032 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00057309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX, OKEx, IDEX, Hotbit, Koinex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

