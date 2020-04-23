Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,495 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,494,000 after acquiring an additional 928,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after purchasing an additional 378,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,084,000 after buying an additional 284,374 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 796,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after buying an additional 80,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $139,687,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.02. 17,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,147. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

