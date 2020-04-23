Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $180,762.75 and approximately $38,214.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.08 or 0.02612981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00214032 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00057309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

