Zipper Price Reaches $0.0001 (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Zipper has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, IDCM, OKEx and FCoin. Zipper has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $522,869.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036021 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000691 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

