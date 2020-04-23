Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.24. 3,401,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,539. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 101,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $5,941,153.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,389.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,016.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,961 shares of company stock worth $15,527,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after buying an additional 386,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after buying an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,617,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,875,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

