ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $53,490.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 157% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

