-$0.02 EPS Expected for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.02. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 105.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.23.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $538,868,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,121 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,492 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 136,991.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,203 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Schlumberger by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,503 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. 22,707,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,568,150. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

