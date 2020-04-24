-$0.02 EPS Expected for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.11. Wix.Com posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $165.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.Com by 652.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.15. 7,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,326. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $156.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.46 and a beta of 1.60.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

