-$0.09 EPS Expected for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. 711,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,393. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.