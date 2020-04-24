$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.19. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

Get SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH alerts:

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOHO. ValuEngine lowered SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the first quarter worth about $653,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOHO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 202,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.95%.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.