$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.37. Molson Coors Brewing reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molson Coors Brewing.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 69,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,026,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,685,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after buying an additional 830,781 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 758.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 623,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,612,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $43.03. 1,354,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,514. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Brewing (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.