$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.28. Enphase Energy posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 312.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $227,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,456.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock valued at $99,557,704. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KPCB GGF Associates LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,484,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,047,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,185.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $39.48 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

