$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.37. Vulcan Materials reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NYSE VMC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.