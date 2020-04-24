-$0.49 EPS Expected for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Summit Materials also posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,212,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,475,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 307,398 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 566,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares in the last quarter.

SUM opened at $11.74 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

