$0.50 EPS Expected for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. Starwood Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The business had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

STWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $9,909,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

STWD stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.74%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

