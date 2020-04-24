-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.29). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 444.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLLS. ValuEngine raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of CLLS stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 13,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,413. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $537.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cellectis by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Cellectis by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.