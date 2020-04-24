$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.51. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $8.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $9.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,851,000 after buying an additional 7,361,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.02. 5,158,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,052,114. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

