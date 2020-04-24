$0.96 EPS Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Stamps.com posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stamps.com.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,459,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,791,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1,258.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 70,948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $147.96. The company had a trading volume of 232,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.06. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $185.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.01.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.