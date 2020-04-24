$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.34. Centene reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

CNC stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,888. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock worth $3,470,063. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2,003.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 129,014 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 187,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 15.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.