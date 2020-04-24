$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Fiserv posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra increased their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 211.6% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 7.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Fiserv by 7.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $96.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,279,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average is $109.53. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

