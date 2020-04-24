$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLGN. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 21.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,045,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 44,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $33.70 on Friday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

