-$1.08 EPS Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.69). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.33) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.06. 741,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,069. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $913,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at $540,921.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $34,871.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,074. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,934,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 53,790 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

