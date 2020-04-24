$1.24 EPS Expected for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to announce $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.35. Leidos reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Cfra downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.86 on Friday. Leidos has a 1-year low of $66.16 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,668,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 439,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,870,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

