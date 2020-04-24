$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to post $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

BIG opened at $19.44 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

