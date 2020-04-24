$1.38 EPS Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.41. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.29.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,743. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.39. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $121.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,880,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,562,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,631,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,007,000 after buying an additional 674,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,767,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

