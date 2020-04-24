12,950 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,950 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,762,221.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,908. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.05. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

