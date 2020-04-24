13,908 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in PerkinElmer by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,151,144,000 after buying an additional 1,379,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,206,000 after purchasing an additional 498,039 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 509,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after purchasing an additional 416,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,566,000 after purchasing an additional 337,204 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.31. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $102.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

