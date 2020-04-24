$17.61 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to post sales of $17.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.05 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $17.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $73.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.50 billion to $78.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $76.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.17 billion to $81.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,405 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

