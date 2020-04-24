$174.30 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce $174.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.36 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $163.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $699.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $667.99 million to $719.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $734.77 million, with estimates ranging from $657.45 million to $771.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

