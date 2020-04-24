1776 Wealth LLC Buys 9,900 Shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 1776 Wealth LLC owned about 2.43% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA MMIT opened at $25.54 on Friday. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.

