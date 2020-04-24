1776 Wealth LLC Has $13.25 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,642 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 11.1% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $335.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.15. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The company has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

