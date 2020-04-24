$2.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to post $2.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. Discovery Communications reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full-year sales of $11.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.01 billion to $11.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $11.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

