$20.10 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will report sales of $20.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $16.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $100.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $117.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $154.86 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $176.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $55,757.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 874,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,361,717.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,363 shares of company stock worth $2,448,517. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 927.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $3.18 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $502.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

