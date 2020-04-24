$210.64 Million in Sales Expected for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post sales of $210.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.00 million and the highest is $215.75 million. Seattle Genetics reported sales of $195.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year sales of $969.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $903.00 million to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.76.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $140.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.21. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $145.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.75 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,134,482.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,579. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

