$212.20 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) to announce sales of $212.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.90 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $178.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $836.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.50 million to $908.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $960.30 million, with estimates ranging from $842.20 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.85 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TALO. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Talos Energy by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 251,825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 166,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after buying an additional 159,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 128,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,680,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $8.35 on Friday. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

