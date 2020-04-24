$225.84 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) will announce $225.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.37 million and the highest is $242.05 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $237.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $781.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.64 million to $944.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $859.00 million, with estimates ranging from $815.51 million to $937.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $443,962.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $721,640.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 17.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $18,600,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $4,807,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,039,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,358,000 after buying an additional 240,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.28. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $104.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.