$3.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce sales of $3.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the highest is $3.84 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $14.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $15.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.03 billion to $17.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after acquiring an additional 213,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $959,331,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Stryker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,414,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $295,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $182.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

