$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.09 billion and the lowest is $3.33 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $16.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $18.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.75 billion to $20.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

